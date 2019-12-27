MARTIN, Barbara Ann Baldwin, 74, of Henrico, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Timothy Martin. As a loving Mom and Grandma, she is survived by three daughters, Terry Baldwin, Michelle Baldwin (Fred) and Crystal Walton (Joey); three grandchildren, Bryan Conner, Tiffany Baldwin and Megan Baldwin; and two great-grandchildren. Barbara, a wonderful and kind lady, was loved by all who knew her. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth St., Suite 101, Richmond, Va. 23230.View online memorial
