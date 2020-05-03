MARTIN, Bessie Davis, 85, of Richmond, Virginia, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Sunrise Villa - Tuckahoe. Born April 1, 1935, in Amherst County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Everett Anthony Davis and Clementine Figgers Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 64 years, Lewis E. Martin Jr. of Richmond, Virginia; two sons, Eric Martin (B. Denton Freeman) of Richmond and Davis M. Martin (Pam) of Montpelier, Virginia; two grandsons, Swayne and Everett; five stepgrandchildren, W. Wyatt F. Kump, H.H. Turner Kump, Cyrus S. (Case) Kump III, Daniel W. King and Miranda B. King; two brothers, Anthony E. Davis (Dottie) of Elon, Virginia and Robert D. Davis (Dolores) of Lynchburg, Virginia; two sisters, Effie D. Farmer of Richmond and Ethel D. Andrews (Wes) of Colonial Heights, Virginia; and 20 nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Norman W. Davis, Weldon M. Davis and Leonard E. Davis; three sisters, Mary D. Burks, Ruth D. Wright and Mildred D. Massie; and four nephews. Bess was a graduate of Madison Heights High School and a member of Second Baptist Church in Richmond. She was employed in banking for many years in Richmond, Virginia, rising to an executive level in the 1970s. Later, she opened a marketing agency serving financial institutions, and after a move to Clearwater, Florida, resumed an earlier career in real estate sales. Additionally, Bess was an excellent interior decorator and shared her talent with others. She loved to travel, cook and entertain, and was a wonderful hostess. Bess had a way of making everyone feel at home with her kindness and brightened any room with her warm smile. She had a flair for fashion, always being perfectly attired and was ready to go out shopping with family and friends at any time. A memorial service to celebrate Bess' life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to express a special thanks to the staff at Sunrise for Bess' excellent care. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, please consider Alzheimer's Foundation of America, alz.org. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral homeparham.com.View online memorial
