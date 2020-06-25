MARTIN, Caroline S., 77, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy E. Martin Jr.; and parents, Samuel Showalter and Annie Harris. She is survived by two sons, Keith Davis and Tim Davis (Renee); four grandchildren, Amber, Ellory, Colby and Alyssa Davis; two brothers, William and Edward Showalter; sister-in-law, Diane Martin; and many other loving family and friends. She was retired from Estes Express Lines and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. A private ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment Dale Memorial Park. Condolences and ceremony livestream link available at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
