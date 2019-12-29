MARTIN, Charles David, 74, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his daughter's home in Leesburg, Va. David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Brenda Jean in 2007. He was born August 1, 1945, in Pennington Gap, Va., to the late Coy and Irene Martin. He grew up in a large, loving family with two brothers and three sisters. After graduating high school, he attended Concord University in Athens, W.Va., pursuing his love of chemistry. David worked his way through college at Bluefield Hospital, where he met the love of his life, Brenda. They married in June of 1966 and raised two loving children. David became the Division Chief of Drug Analysis for the Virginia Division of Forensic Sciences, retiring after 35 years of service. He was dedicated to helping and serving others as Scoutmaster for Troop 866 and was also active in his church, Central Baptist. He enjoyed watching the history channel, reading Tom Clancy novels, fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Amanda M. Staley and her husband, Shaun and their two children, Savannah and Madison; his son, Kevin W. Martin and his wife, Megan and their two children, Scarlett and Wayland. His family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, at Central Baptist Church, 1510 Courthouse Rd., with interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.View online memorial
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Dec 31
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:00AM
Central Baptist Church
1510 Courthouse Road
Richmond, VA 23236
Dec 31
Interment
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
12:00PM
Central Baptist Church
1510 Courthouse Road
Richmond, VA 23236
