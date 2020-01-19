MARTIN, Dorothy "Flo" B., 97, of Henrico, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Dick" Martin. Left to cherish her memory is her twin sister, Frances "Frankie" B. Irons. Flo was a member of Ginter Park United Methodist Church. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, at the mausoleum in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Ln., Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ginter Park United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
MARTIN, DOROTHY "FLO"
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY MARTIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.