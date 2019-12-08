MARTIN, Frances Taylor, 87, of Highland Springs, Va., passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She is survived by her children, Lora M. Parker (Scott), Claude L. Martin Jr. (Susan), Michael Martin (Suzanne) and Christine M. McCoy (Rich); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frances was raised at St. Joseph's Villa and was a longstanding member of St. John's Catholic Church in Highland Springs. Viewing for family and friends will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John's Catholic Church, 811 W. Nine Mile Rd., Henrico, Va. 23075. Viewing will be from 12 to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston. Online condolences received at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial