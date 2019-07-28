MARTIN, HERBERT

MARTIN, Mr. Herbert Anderson, age 88, went to be with His Lord, Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Moneta, Va., on February 8, 1931. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Hope Martin; one son, Herbert A. Martin II (Janine); one daughter, DeLaine M. Burns (Ed); three grandsons, one brother, various nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. He will be laid to rest at the Martin Family Cemetery, on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Moneta, Va., at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to From the Heart Stitchers (www.fromtheheartstitchers.org).View online memorial