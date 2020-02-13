MARTIN, Howard, departed this life February 11, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Wanda J. Martin; two sons, Howard Justin and Trevor Bernard Martin. Two infant daughters preceded him in death. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, February 14, 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 15, 11 a.m. at Ashland Christian Center, 12230 Maple St., Ashland, Va. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
