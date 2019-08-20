MARTIN, James Carroll, 81, of Richmond, Va., passed away August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Clara; his sisters, Juanita and Joyce; and brother, John. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Mark; his daughter-in-law, Tina; and his niece, Janet Teague. James grew up in Danville, Va., but raised his family in Richmond, Va. He was a proud Army veteran. He spent his career working for the Defense General Supply Center (DGSC). After his retirement from DGSC, he worked at Saint Mary's Hospital in his second career. Throughout his life he pursued knowledge, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1992 and a Foreign Language Arts degree in 2011. James was a loving son, sibling, father and friend. He loved to spend time with family, his own, as well as the Cardounel and Casto families and with his beloved pets. He cherished his friends from DGSC, Saint Mary's Hospital and the Birmingham family. Those who knew him well will miss him and his sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va., on Thursday, August 22, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the ASPCA. May he rest in peace.View online memorial