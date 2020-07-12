MARTIN, Jean Kersey, 94, of Henrico, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Janis Ray Lively and husband, Frank, of Atlanta, Ga.; and children, Janis Rose and husband, Jim, of Baltimore, Md., James Martin of Front Royal and Robert Martin and wife, Scottie, of Quinton. Jean was a retired employee of the Law and Equity and Circuit Courts of Richmond and a former member of Montrose Baptist Church, as well as a current member of Broaddus Memorial Baptist Church. In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family is asking friends and family to stay safe and to understand that there will be no reception or public funeral services. At some point in the future, we hope to be able to gather with them in a celebration of Jean's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
