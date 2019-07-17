MARTIN, MARY ANN

MARTIN, Miss Mary Ann, 106, of The Woodland in Farmville, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019. She was born on December 21, 1912, at Trent Mill in Cumberland, to John Randolph and Edna Blackwell Martin. She graduated from Cumberland High School and went on to earn her B.S. degree in education in 1934, from Radford Teachers College. She was an honorary member of Alpha Phi Sigma and graduated cum laude. She went on to teach math, science, chemistry, physics, biology and French, as well as serve as a Guidance Counselor, Beta Club Sponsor and also founded the FTA (Future Teachers of America) Club at Powhatan High School in 1952. She taught at Cumberland, Powhatan and Midlothian High Schools for over 45 years and touched the lives of many students. After retirement, she served as volunteer dispatcher at the local rescue squad and served her community any way she could. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph H. Martin "Joe," William T. Martin "Billy," John R. Martin Jr. (Dempsey); her beloved baby sis, Lucy Martin Dowdy (Polly); and niece, Bonnie L. Dowdy. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, at 10 a.m. in the Grove Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mary Ann Martin Scholarship Fund at Powhatan High School. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial