MARTIN, Mary Eleanor Thornton "Eleanor," 77, of Richmond, Va., died on August 13, 2019, due to unexpected complications following bypass surgery. She was surrounded by her husband and their children. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Alden Thornton Jr. and Eleanor Dillard Thornton of Suffolk, Va.; and by her brother, George Alden Thornton III of Southern Shores, N.C. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Cecil E. "Herky" Martin Jr.; her brother, John Timothy "Tim" Thornton; and her three children, Mary Elizabeth Martin (Eric Rudolph) of Richmond, Edward Martin of Richmond and Timothy Martin (Melinda) of Staunton; her nine grandchildren, Christopher, Georgia, Lilac, Abel, Gabriel, Ocean, Zachary, Declan and Isaiah; many nieces and nephews and countless close friends she regarded as family. Eleanor, who was given the nickname "Sissy" early in life, was born in Norfolk, Va., on April 26, 1942. She spent the majority of her childhood in Suffolk, where her family was in the furniture business. After graduating from Suffolk High School in 1960, she entered East Carolina Teacher's College in Greenville, N.C. (now East Carolina University). She earned her teaching degree in 1964, and in July she married her high school sweetheart. She taught school and then left the workforce to raise a family. She and Cecil built their life together in Western Henrico, where he worked in a wide range of businesses. She raised their children and made a lovely, loving home. Their marriage was the ultimate partnership and a beautiful example of what it means to love another more than oneself. Eleanor was bright and kind. She possessed an exceptionally quick wit and a keen sense of humor. She deeply loved her husband and her family and she showed that love daily. She had a tremendously diverse group of friends, whom she loved unfailingly. Whenever she learned that someone she knew, even if she didn't know them well at all, was facing a hard time, she would immediately sit down and write a note of encouragement. Those notes touched an incredible number of lives, yet they do not scratch the surface of all that she did for others. A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at Second Baptist Church at the corner of Gaskins Road and River Road in Henrico County. For those inclined to send flowers, the family would instead request a donation be made in Eleanor's honor to Derbyshire Baptist Church, where she and Cecil raised their children and were longtime members.