MARTIN, Robert "Bob" E., 86, of Elko, Virginia, passed peacefully Sunday morning, November 10, 2019, surrounded by the songs and voices of his family. Born in New York, New York, he was the son of the late Philomena and Francis Martin. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Helene Q. Martin; along with seven children, Stephen (Roberta), Susan (Barry, deceased), Patricia (Cliff), Philip (Lorey), Christopher (Karen), Robert (Janet) and Sheela (Bucky); thirteen grandchildren, Jessica Martin, Brianna Fisher, Gabrielle Harris, Austin and Nash Canter, Lorraine Joyce (Josh), Berkley Martin, Caroline, Thomas, Lincoln Martin, Terry Rentz (Hunter), Kristen Dean and Harrison Dean; and six great-grandchildren, Paisley, Eugene, Quinn, Miller, Lainey and Bennett. Bob served in the U.S. Navy in the Seabees and worked as a construction project manager throughout Central Virginia. He enjoyed traveling, sailing out of Deltaville, cooking, investing in the stock market, classical music, spending time on his tractor and giving advice (his way or the highway). The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Encompass Health Systems and his special caregiver, Mary Johnson. A private interment will be held with family, at his request. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial