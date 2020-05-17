MARTIN, Ronald Everard, 89, of Ashland, Virginia, departed this life at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020, of an apparent heart attack. Ron was born on December 26, 1930, in West New York, New Jersey, where he lived for 20 years. A longtime resident of the Lynchburg area, he and his wife moved to Ashland upon his retirement in 2015, at the age of 84. Ron is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Carol Rose Martin of Ashland; sons, Benjamin Thomas Martin (wife, Kristin) of Montpelier, Virginia and Daniel Christopher Martin of Malaga, Spain. Ron was also a grandfather to Ben and Kristin's children, Ayla Rose Martin and Camille Addison Martin. He was predeceased by his parents, Ena Veronica Escala Martin and Thomas Martin, both of New Jersey; and his adopted son, Scott Andrew Martin, son of Ron's previous wife, Barbara Guthrie, who is deceased. After receiving his high school diploma and draft notice, Ron honorably served in the United States Air Force from October 12, 1951 to October 11,1955, and reached the rank of Airman 3rd Class. He was stationed in North Korea during the Korean War, then was transferred to Rapid City, South Dakota. After his discharge, Ron was accepted "on probation" at Lynchburg College, Class of 1959, as the college president thought that with his poor high school grades, he was not "college material." Ron proved him wrong by earning a place in the Lynchburg Chapter of Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society in 1959! After graduating from Lynchburg College with a double major in mathematics and physics, Ron was a Research Designer/Programmer in the Applied Physics Lab at Johns Hopkins University, doing highly classified defense-related research (1959 to 1965). He also earned a Master's in Liberal Arts from Johns Hopkins in 1965. At the invitation of his longtime mentor, Dr. Raymond Morgan (deceased), former Chair of the Lynchburg College Philosophy Department, Ron joined the faculty at Lynchburg College as an Instructor of Philosophy. Except for further graduate study at Case Western Reserve University (1967-68), Ron continued to serve the college as an Associate Professor for 47 years. His service included: Chairman of the Philosophy Department (1992 to 1997), Faculty Advisor for students, Faculty Coach for the Ethics Bowl (2000 to 2003) and participating in many interdisciplinary committees. He was inducted into the Phi Kapa Phi Honor Society in 1982. Ron was well-respected by his faculty colleagues, college staff and the thousands of students he taught over the years. He was well-loved for his quirky sense of humor, his engaging wit and lifelong interest in learning. In 1970, an informal student poll named Ron as "Teacher of the Year," and he was officially nominated again for this honor in 1974. Well-versed in philosophy, he taught courses including Philosophy of Art, Theory of Knowledge, Philosophy of Science and Introduction to Logic. He also researched, designed and implemented the first courses in Medical Ethics (1981) and Business Ethics (1991) at the college. Along with his colleagues, Dr. Thomas Brickhouse and Dr. Robert White, Ron was honored by an anonymous donor in recognition of the positive impact that he and his colleagues had on the donor's life. The donor noted that Mr. Martin "holds your hand as he beckons you to stare into the abyss." Another of Ron's students wrote that "Mr. Martin really doesn't lecture. He talks, conjectures, he wonders aloud, he surmises and before we knew what was happening, we were talking about the same issues, even out of class." Ron has been described by his colleagues as an excellent educator who challenged students to learn critical thinking skills through the study of philosophy, for which some of his colleagues referred to him as a "Professor's Professor." Ron was a very kind, humble and devoted husband, father, grandfather and professor; he will be greatly missed. His family like to think of him now discussing the philosophy of life with the great philosophers! In lieu of flowers, condolences and/or donations may be sent to Carol's church, St. James the Less Episcopal Church, 125 Beverly Rd., Ashland, Virginia 23005 or donations made to an animal shelter/rescue of your choice.View online memorial
