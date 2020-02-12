MARTIN, SHERRY

MARTIN, Ms. Sherry Vance "Cookie," went home to her Lord on February 5, 2020, at age 77. She always felt she was blessed in many ways. Cookie loved her dog Rachel, her home and was grateful for all her good neighbors and friends. She leaves behind many fond memories for her sister, Joann Kirby; niece, Jennifer Rice; great-niece/nephew, Alyssa and Andrew Rice; and cousin, Kathy Warf. Following a long battle with health issues, she is now at rest.View online memorial
