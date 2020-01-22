MARTIN, Elder William Jones Jr., 91, of Henrico, died January 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Willie Martin and Martha Jones Martin of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Carrie Leola Martin; and sister, Marguerite L. Branch. Left to cherish his memory are his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of loving and devoted friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, January 24, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2801 Mechanicsville Turnpike. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jehovah's Witnesses at www.JW.org. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
MARTIN, WILLIAM
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM MARTIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.