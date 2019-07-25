MARTIN, Winifred Gilliam Stair, 96, passed away on July 19, 2019, in Richmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Martin; and her son, James Kenneth Martin. She was born March 29, 1923, in Clinton, Tennessee, and was the daughter of John D. Stair and Paralee Stair. She is survived by her daughter, Edwina Martin Titus (Randy); granddaughter, Kelly Ann Martin (Matthew Bethea); sister, Mrs. Johnnie Riddle; nieces, Susan Clabough (Mike), Laura Grace, Cindy Young, Linda Stair Pollock (Robert); and nephew, Peter Stair (Wanda). Her family wishes to thank the staff of The Towers Retirement and Assisted Living Community for their kindness and compassionate care.View online memorial