MARTIN, Zachary Lee, passed away on October 22, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Va., on November 25, 1979. Zach graduated from Monacan High School in 1998, then entered the United States Marine Corps and served for five years. He received his Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2009. Zach was predeceased by his father, Billy Ray Martin; and survived by his mother, Jean Yarbrough Martin; and stepfather, William Gilbert Rockwell Jr.; his sister, Lindsay Kamide (George); stepbrother, Paul Rockwell (Kayelon); stepsister, Lisa Rosenbaum (Danny); and a niece and nephew. Funeral services will be held at Bliley's Funeral Home, 6900 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224. Online condolences can be made at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org).View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
