MARTINEZ, Elizabeth M., 17, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Nanny, Dorothy Fisher. She is survived by her parents, Leo and Patty Martinez; brothers, Anthony and Leo Jr.; and her sister, Sophia. Many other relatives and friends have also shared in Elizabeth's loving life. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.View online memorial
