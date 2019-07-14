MARTINEZ, JAMES "JIM" JR.

MARTINEZ, James McQuillen "Jim" Jr., of Richmond, passed away from this life on July 5, 2019. Jim was the son of Katharine MacDuffie Whitney and James McQuillen Martinez of Dedham, Mass. Jim was a graduate of Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Washington and Lee University (B.A., 1974) in Lexington and the University of Virginia in Charlottesville (M.Ed., 1977). He worked for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) for 38 years, and for 20 years served as the Director of Mental Health Services. Throughout his tenure, Jim advocated for the development of community services and support for individuals with mental illness and their families, and worked to help shape and implement a person-centered, recovery-oriented behavioral health system for Virginia. Jim loved everything about fishing - mostly fly fishing and canoeing in the tranquil North Woods of Maine and on Lake Megunticook in Camden, Maine and fishing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. To Jim, it wasn't about catching something, it was his love of nature and being outdoors. Jim was an avid gardener and propagated trees from acorns and vegetables from seeds, gifting them to family, friends and neighbors. He loved bird watching and spending summer vacations on the coast of Maine. Most of all, he cherished being with the love of his life, Kathleen, and his family. Jim is survived by his adoring wife, Kathleen Maria Gurren; his siblings, Patricia Mumford and husband, Larry, of Bakersfield, Calif., Peter M. Martinez and wife, Lindsey Brace Martinez, of Dedham, Mass., Hugh W. Martinez and wife, Linda Harding, of Newburyport, Mass., John R. Whitney III and wife, Sarah, of West Newbury, Mass., Lynn H. Whitney and husband, Claude Fixler, of Waterville, Ohio; sister-in law, Constance Gurren Kurz and husband, Jim, of Alexandria; 11 nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and nephews and some amazing friends and neighbors. A celebration of Jim's life will be announced later. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI)-Virginia, https://namivirginia org/donate/.View online memorial