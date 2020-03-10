MARTINEZ SANTOS, Julia, 82, of Henrico, departed this life on March 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in El Salvador and survived by her husband Lorenzo Santos. She is survived by her children, Jose Roberto, Lorenzo Enrique, Nelson Orlando, Marcos Tulio, Julio Alberto, David Ernesto, Filomena Martinez, Sofia Esperanza, Celia del Rosario and Ana Cecilia and their families; along with several nieces and nephews. Julia loved her life and always had a smile on her face when around her family. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, 2020 (today), from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, to 8 a.m. Thursday, at St. John's Catholic Church, 811 W. Nine Mile Road, Henrico. A funeral Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at St. John's Catholic Church. Interment in Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery.View online memorial
