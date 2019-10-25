MARY, Paul Robert, 73, of New Kent, Va., passed away on October 23, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary Longo Mary; children, Teresa Mary Steggall, Deana Mary, Christine Mary, Robert Mary (Ginger), Beth Ann Mary Gala (Scott) and Rosalee Mary Larsen (Robert); grandchildren, Brenden Larsen, Austin Payne, Paul Larsen, Bryant Steggall, Kaitlyn Steggall, Sydney Gala, Paul I. Mary, Mary Chapman, Melody Mary and Shawn Mary; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Larsen; sister, Katherine Mary Hlavac (John); and several nieces and nephews. Paul was married to the love of his life for 52 years, with whom he loved to play Scrabble and keep score. Their scores over the span of four years was 367,876 for Paul and 355,019 for Rosemary. Paul loved his family and his home; he particularly enjoyed drinking coffee on the porch or deck. Being a native of Pittsburgh, he loved all Pittsburgh sports teams, world history, traveling, taking drives, crossword puzzles and was well-known for his sweet tooth and he never met a stranger. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2631 Pocahontas Trail, Quinton, Va. 23141. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial