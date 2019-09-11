MASETTI, Doris J., was born on this day September 11, 1955, and passed away on January 24, 2019. She was a beloved sister, treasured aunt and a dear friend who was generous to a fault. Doris was predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth; father, August; and stepfather, Nick. She is survived by her sisters, Julia (Geary) and Frances; and her brother, Tom (Shelby). Doris is also survived by nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Christopher, Drew, Alison, Emily and Marley. She had a large extended family. Doris held a degree from VCU in Communication Art and Design. She worked for Hallmark Cards, The Martin Agency and Data Systems, Inc. during her career. Doris was born in Teaneck, N.J. and lived in Richmond, Va., Colorado and Missouri. We will never forget you and will always miss you - paeson. Martinmasetti@aol.com for contact.View online memorial