MASLIN, Robert "Bobby," 87, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He is survived by his children, Thomas C. Maslin and Cynthia Maslin; granddaughters, Kelly Maslin and Tara Cook; great-grandchildren, Brennan Heims and Reagan Cook. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Elizabeth Maslin; and parents, Thomas R. Maslin and Mary Moss. Bobby retired from Philip Morris after 32 years of service. He was also a lifetime member of the Antique Automobile Club. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. Graveside service to follow at Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
