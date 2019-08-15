MASON, Councilman Eugene A. Jr., was born to parents, Eugene A. and Elizabeth Mason Sr. on June 23, 1941. He was married for 57 years to the love of his life, the late Vivian Conway Mason. He was a faithful Elder at United Nations Church International. In the community, he held several positions including City Councilman for the ninth district. Elder Mason leaves to cherish his memory two children, Yevette Hawley (Shawn) and Eugene A. Mason III (Iva), Apex, N.C.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Vivian Conway Mason Scholarship at VCU. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 12 noon at United Nations Church International, 214 Cowardin Ave. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial