MASON, EMMA

MASON, Emma Jean "Austin," the devoted wife of Thomas Mason, loving mother, grand and great-grandmother, departed this life October 19, 2019. She is also survived by her brother, Langston Austin (Mary); nephews, Langston and Karl; and niece, Melissa Austin; grandsons, Shareef Jackson, Khalif, Ibraheem, Jihad and Elijah Bullock; granddaughters, LeShonda Wallace, Lakaiha Avent, Jasmine and Zeta Bullock; 11 great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Paula, Janet, Felicia, Nakia, Tamika, Barbara, Caroline, Cathey and Sandra; stepsons, Aubrey, Michael, Stanley, Raymond, Timothy, Thomas and Hakim; a host of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grands, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, October 25, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, 12 noon at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

