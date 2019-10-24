MASON, Emma Jean "Austin," the devoted wife of Thomas Mason, loving mother, grand and great-grandmother, departed this life October 19, 2019. She is also survived by her brother, Langston Austin (Mary); nephews, Langston and Karl; and niece, Melissa Austin; grandsons, Shareef Jackson, Khalif, Ibraheem, Jihad and Elijah Bullock; granddaughters, LeShonda Wallace, Lakaiha Avent, Jasmine and Zeta Bullock; 11 great-grandchildren; stepdaughters, Paula, Janet, Felicia, Nakia, Tamika, Barbara, Caroline, Cathey and Sandra; stepsons, Aubrey, Michael, Stanley, Raymond, Timothy, Thomas and Hakim; a host of stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grands, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, October 25, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, 12 noon at Saint Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Williams & Sherrill to start liquidation sale Friday after owner 'unable to reach agreement with bank creditor'
-
Sugar Shack Donuts investor files $2.5M suit against doughnut chain founder
-
Megyn Kelly goes home to Fox News — and trashes NBC News over Matt Lauer
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881