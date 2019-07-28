MASON, Gail Francis, passed away peacefully July 24, 2019. Gail was born in Charlotte, N.C., March 25, 1933, to Addie Mae White and Josiah Paul Francis. She grew up in Concord, N.C., with her beloved sister, Molly. It was here where Gail earned the nickname "Sticky," due to her "stick-in-the-mud" perseverance. She attended Meredith College, where she played field hockey, and then Richmond Professional Institute, where she studied art. At RPI, one of her art professors was a young Maxie Dan Mason, who would award her a B+ and then marry her in 1954 (they remained married for 59 years until Maxie's passing in 2013). They settled in Richmond, Va., and had two sons, Paul Maynard and Dan Hamilton. Gail was a creative thinker and artist who ran her own business, specializing in needlepoint design. Later, she volunteered at Henrico Doctors Hospital for over 20 years, where she especially enjoyed knitting caps for the newborn babies. She loved Coca-Cola, dogs, her boys, her daughter-in-law, Tracy Standish Mason (not in that order); yet her entire world revolved around her grandchildren, Parker Miles and Sydney Hamilton. She was laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond SPCA or Trinity United Methodist Church in Richmond.View online memorial