MASON, Jerry Marshall, 69 years old, of Chesterfield County, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday March 20, 2020, amidst family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Geraldine Mason; and siblings, Eddie Leroy, Dianne and Larry Paul Mason. He is survived by his wife, Eloise; and his daughters, April, Jerri, Toi and LaTasha; two stepdaughters, Anita and Christie; and three stepsons, Robert, Anthony and Kim; siblings, Dennis, Russell, Joanne and Sheila; 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. You may pay your respects on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mimms Funeral Home located at 1827 Hull Street Rd., from 12 until 6 p.m.View online memorial
