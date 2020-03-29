MASON, Ronald Keith "Ron," 68, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 16, 2020, after an 18-month battle with multiple myeloma. He was born on September 15, 1951, in Roanoke, Va., to Nora Taylor and Leonard Garrett Mason Sr., both deceased. Ron is remembered in love by his wife of 45 years, Deborah Ann Hylton Mason of Richmond, Va.; their children, Adrianna Nicoe Mason of Richmond, Va., Kierston Taylor Mason (Haven) of Richmond, Va. and Kaitlin Mason Lemaster (Jared) of Raleigh, N.C.; his siblings, Lenora Washburn of Cape Canaveral, Fla. and Leonard Mason Jr. (Patricia) of Salem, Va.; nine nieces and nephews and two uncles. He will be missed by the dancing ballerina, light of his life and only grandchild, Willow Rain Mason, who affectionately called him "Poppy." Ron grew up in Radford and Clifton Forge, Va. The family frequently visited his father's homestead on Brier Mountain near Rocky Mount, Va. They would hunt, fish, swim and eventually build Goose Dam Campground, a place where family and friends would gather for four generations. Ron graduated from Virginia Tech School of Engineering in 1972. He began his 47-year career as a consulting Professional Engineer at Wiley & Wilson in Lynchburg, Va., then moved the family to Greensboro, N.C., where he worked for Associated Mechanical and SKA Consulting Engineers until his illness. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1968 and volunteered his time as an engineer to the organization's Regional Building and Local Design Committees. He helped design over 50 Kingdom Halls across five states and one Assembly Hall in Salisbury, N.C. Ron was loved and respected by everyone and known as a peace-maker. His top priority was family, whom he supported and helped without hesitation. Though a soft-spoken, kind individual, Ron was known for his wit, loved a good debate and never lost an argument. He was an eternal optimist, a good listener and problem solver and generous giver. He gave the best hugs. Ron loved to travel and experience other cultures. His spirit of adventure took his family to many destinations - camel riding in Morocco, sailing in the Virgin Islands, hiking in the Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park and sledding in the Swiss Alps. He was a good athlete who loved playing and watching sports, especially basketball. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. An early riser (always with a cup of coffee), Ron enjoyed a challenging crossword puzzle or a game of online bridge and was a sought-after teammate for any trivia game. He loved home projects and could build or fix anything. Ron is laid to rest with his parents and grandparents in the family cemetery on Brier Mountain. Memorial service pending. www.forevermissed.com/ronald-keith-masonView online memorial
