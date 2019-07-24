MASON, Ruth Ball, 100, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Mason. Originally from Caroline County, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who affectionately knew her as "Aunt Ruth." Ruth was a member of Staples Mill Road Baptist Church and Order of the Eastern Star. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, with a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m. in Salem Baptist Church cemetery, 24032 Sparta Rd., Milford, Va. 22514.View online memorial