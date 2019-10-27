MASON, William R., died on October 16, 2019, at the age of 86, after a two-year battle with MDS. Bill was the son of Clyde and Aileen Beard Mason. He is survived by Carolyn Bunch Mason, his loving wife of 63 years; daughters, Colleen Aguirre (Edward), Lisa Plucinik (Kevin); and son, Russell Mason. He was predeceased by son, John (Randy) Mason. Bill is also survived by his brother, John Mason (Karen); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to: St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Dr., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805.View online memorial