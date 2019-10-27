MASON, WILLIAM

MASON, William R., died on October 16, 2019, at the age of 86, after a two-year battle with MDS. Bill was the son of Clyde and Aileen Beard Mason. He is survived by Carolyn Bunch Mason, his loving wife of 63 years; daughters, Colleen Aguirre (Edward), Lisa Plucinik (Kevin); and son, Russell Mason. He was predeceased by son, John (Randy) Mason. Bill is also survived by his brother, John Mason (Karen); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials to: St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 501 Old Town Dr., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834, Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Va. 23805.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.