MASSENBURG-BLACK, Mary V., adored mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Ferdinand Nathaniel; sons, Tony Jones and Rico Nathaniel; parents, Garland Massenburg Sr. and Essie Thomas Massenburg; siblings, James Franklin, Evelyn Lee, Garland Jr. and Carolyn Black. Left to share loving memories are daughters, Paulette Hairston, Barbara Jones and Beverly Momodu (Earnest); sons, Duane (Ieesha) and loving caregiver, Ferdinand; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Patsy); and sister, Lloyd Brown (Melvin); a host of nephews and nieces, three faithful, Colette Wallace, Renita McKnight and Carnetta Scott; cousins, including loving, mother figure, Pearl Brown and devoted, Johnny and Sarah Jackson; brother-in-law, Larry Nathaniel; sisters-in-law, Julia Sanders and Dorothy Massenbury; longtime companion, Percy Jones; and loyal friend and caregiver, Mishon McArthur. Viewing will be held May 7 and May 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. A graveside service will be held May 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Maury Cemetery, Richmond, Va.View online memorial
