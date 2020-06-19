MASSENBURG, Durward Booker T., departed this life June 12, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1943, in Richmond Va., to the late Bryant and Ethel Massenburg. He was preceded in death by one sister, Josephine Freeman Harris; former wife, Cordelia Massenburg; and wife, Teresa Massenburg. He is survived by four brothers, Bryant, Herman, James and Percell Massenburg; two sons, Durward Massenburg Jr. and Darryl Massenburg (Chenelle); one daughter, Bridgitte Arnett (Joel); stepchildren, Crystal Rich and Bryant Wright (Tyiese); a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.View online memorial
