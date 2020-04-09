MASSENBURG, HERBERT

MASSENBURG, Herbert T., leaves to cherish his memory, his ex-wife, Joslin W. Massenburg; his children, Jessica Jones of Middletown, Conn., Yvette Diallo, Linda Knight (Teddy), Kendrick (Shannon) and Kimberly Towles, Freddie Perkins and Melodie Ross, all of Richmond, Virginia and Cavarian Massenburg and Eric Davis of San Diego, California; three aunts, Maggie Meekins, Ruth Gilliam and Earline Johnson; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, one devoted Amanda S. Montague; and nephews, three sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends among them a devoted Robert G. Lewis III. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online expression can be made at jenkinsjr.com.

