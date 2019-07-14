MASSEY, Joan Carpenter, 80, died peacefully on July 12, 2019, at Cedarfield Health Center, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. A native of Draper, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Claudine Fain. After graduating from Draper High School, she moved to Virginia Beach, where she worked as an inn hostess and met the love of her life. She married E. Morgan Massey on October 12, 1963. Even though she was married to a successful business executive, she took college courses at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a bank teller until she had children. While her husband traveled widely as he built the family owned A.T. Massey Coal Company into the fourth largest producer in the United States, Joan became deeply involved in Richmond's philanthropic community. Outgoing and outspoken, she assumed leadership roles in some of the city's most prominent nonprofit organizations. In 1977, she was elected to the board of the Museum of the Confederacy (since absorbed into the Civil War Museum), serving in numerous capacities, including president of the board from 1988 to 1989, and for another decade as one of the only four board members given the status as emeritus trustee. Her years as president encompassed the restoration and opening of the restored White House of the Confederacy in June 1988 and the planning of the "Before Freedom Came" and "Embattled Emblem" exhibitions. Governor Gerald L. Baliles appointed her in 1986 to the board of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Over two terms in office, 10 years in all, she served actively on 10 different committees, chairing the Exhibitions Committee one year, the Education and Programs Committee for three years and the Education in the Arts Committee for four years. She joined the board of directors of the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in September 1987, where she helped guide the transformation of the Lewis Ginter home and property into one of the leading botanical gardens in the United States. After participating in several board committees, she was elevated to the position of board president in 1992 and then board chair in 1995. She continued serving on the board until 2002. The Botanical Garden named its Joan Massey Conference Center after her. More recently, Joan served as a director of the Joan and Morgan Massey Foundation, a charitable foundation. In addition to her charitable work, Joan played an invaluable role as a wife and partner of a corporate executive. A voracious reader, she had a keen intelligence and was intellectually curious. She was comfortable talking to anyone, from company presidents to coal miners, and her husband credits her with carrying the weight of socializing with business associates in both the U.S. and overseas. Joan loved gardening, interior decorating and cooking at home. She experimented with hobbies such as rug weaving and needlepoint. After her Parkinson's disease restricted her physical activities, she took up oil painting. Above all else, she was a devoted mother, stepmother and wife who organized family events and kept the family together. She is survived by her loving husband, E. Morgan Massey; sons, Charles Taylor Massey and his wife, Sarah and Craig Lewis Massey and his wife, Sky; brother Cecil "Butch" Carpenter Jr. and their two children and their families; five grandchildren; five stepchildren, their spouses and their children and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church at 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial