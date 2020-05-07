MASSIE, Joy Peebles, 84, was born April 20, 1936, in Lawrenceville, Virginia, and died May 3, 2020, at Cedarfield in Richmond, Virginia. She was the daughter of Sara Palmer Peebles and William Smith Peebles Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, William Smith Peebles III and Charles Palmer Peebles. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Kate Roy Massie Christian. Joy was a loving wife to James P. Massie Jr. for 56 years and they loved their home place, Dungeness in Goochland, Virginia. Joy was a loving mother to James P. Massie III (wife, Elizabeth), Alexander Gustavus Brown Massie (fiance, Debbie) and Sara Massie Grattan (husband, Stuart). She is survived by and was the adoring grandmother to 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, James P. Massie IV (wife, Alison and daughters, Eliza and Rosa), William P. Massie, Rebecca Q. Massie, John H. Massie (wife, Lily), Alexander Gustavus Brown Massie Jr., Emma G. Massie, Olivia F. Massie, Frances Joy Grattan (fiance, Mike), Elizabeth C. Grattan and George S. Grattan. She deeply and sacrificially loved her God, country, family and friends and was the embodiment of God's unselfish love; loving well each and every day. Joy was a graduate of Lawrenceville public schools and Sweet Briar College, 1957. A private graveside service will be held on May 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Goochland, Virginia. A Celebration of Joy's Life may be held in the future when circumstances allow. Joy gave of herself to so many causes. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to one of Joy's favorite organizations: GoochlandCares, St. Mary's Episcopal Church Goochland, Elk Hill or some Lawrenceville nonprofit. Please also consider giving of your time to help someone else.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US