MASTER, Dr. Sherman, 84, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, following a courageous fight with cancer. Sherman was born on July 4, 1935, in Lawrence, Mass. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Shirley Master; and sister, Gloria Weintraub. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Dianne Arenstein Master; four children, Steve Master and his wife, Jennifer, of Florida; Jeffrey Master of Richmond; Stefanie Feder, her husband, Ofer, of Richmond and their children, Hannah and Sam; and Randy Master, his wife, Melanie, of Connecticut and their children, Bobby and Scotty. After graduating from Peekskill (N.Y.) Military Academy, he went on to complete his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the lacrosse team and Army ROTC. Upon graduation, he attended the Medical College of Virginia, followed by an internship in internal medicine at Emory University. After the first year of his psychiatry residency at MCV, he left to join the U.S. Army as a Captain, serving two years as a military psychiatrist and Chief of Services at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. He was awarded the United States Army Commendation Medal. Following his military service, Sherman returned to complete his psychiatry residency at MCV. A pioneer in addiction psychiatry, he spent his entire career in Richmond, helping thousands of patients in his private practices as well as his administrative positions. Most recently, he was the co-founder and chief psychiatrist with the Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine. He had been the Chairman of Psychiatry at Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital and Medical Director at St. John's Hospital and Tucker Pavilion at CJW Hospital. He was the first director of what is now the Virginia Health Practitioner's Monitoring Program, the state program that assists medical professionals with substance abuse and mental health. Dr. Master educated generations of physicians while serving on the clinical and residency training faculty in psychiatry at MCV. He was the recipient of the MCV Clinical Faculty Award and the Resident's Teaching Award, a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Educator in Psychiatry award from CJW Medical Center and in 2016, was honored with the William J. Farley Recovery Award. Sherman was the founding President Elect of the Richmond Psychiatric Society, a past president of Jewish Family Services and co-founder of Daily Planet. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, at 4 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Virginia chapter of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (VACAM), care of Dr. Jimmy Thompson, 2301 N. Parham Rd., Suite 4, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial