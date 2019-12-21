MASTIN, Eunice V., 84, of Spotsylvania County, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Richmond. Eunice was a graduate of Spotyslvania County High School and graduated from Grace Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 38 years. Eunice was a proud member of Grace Hospital Alumnae Association, Salvation Army Nurse Association and a member of Mine Road Baptist Church from 1946 to 2019. Survivors include her brother, Herbert R. Mastin (Marguerite); niece, Gae Noble (Zachary); nephew, Alan Mastin (Jody); several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends, Mary Lou McQuail, Anne Evans and Ellen Johnson. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mine Road Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mine Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 11111 Post Oak Rd., Spotsylvania, Va. 22551 or to Grace Hospital Scholarship Fund, 845 Pleasant St., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
