MASUCK, Dorothy Joan, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully at home on November 27, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minn., on December 17, 1929, to Dorothy and Carl H. Mattson, she graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1947 and married Joseph Masuck in 1957. She is survived by her children, David Masuck of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and Tracy Haines of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Cadence and Thomas Haines of Richmond, Va.; and her brother, Clark Mattson of Minneapolis, Minn. She will be interred in Hampton National Cemetery with her husband, Joe, at a date to be determined.