MASULLO, Antonio, professor and Italian lawyer, passed away peacefully at age 91, following major health issues. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cotter; two daughters from his first marriage, Donatella and Maria Teresa; and sister, Anna. He practiced law in Italy and then dedicated almost 35 years to teaching Italian language and culture at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Thousands of students passed through his classes or attended his Perugia, Italy program. The funeral service will take place at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, noon on March 20 (823 Cathedral Place, Richmond), followed by a repast. In honor of Lent, the family requests no flowers be sent. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dr. Antonio Masullo Scholarship for Italian Studies (the check should be payable to the VCU Foundation; note Dr. Antonio Masullo Scholarship on memo line; and send to VCU College of Humanities and Sciences, Box 842019, Richmond, Va. 23284-2019). Online condolences may be made at the Monaghan Funeral website: www.monaghanfunerals.com.View online memorial
