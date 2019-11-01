MATHENA, Elmer Vernon Sr., 92, of Providence Forge, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was a member of New Life Worship Center. Mr. Mathena was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; his second wife, Jewel; sons, Rodney and Vernon; and granddaughter, Misty. He is survived by his two daughters, Becky Jefferson (Jerry) and Linda Hill; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. Interment will be Monday, November 4, at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Worship Center, 6741 Poplar Springs Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
Texting driver gets year in jail for fatally striking 3 on Route 288 in Goochland
-
KIRBY, MASON
-
First of Guy Fieri's Richmond-filmed restaurant episodes to air in November
-
UPDATE: Woman rescued after threatening to jump from overpass above Chippenham Parkway, police say
Remembering Loved Ones
Westhampton Memorial Park Garden of the Prophets, Section 3, Lot 247. Spaces 3 & 4. Valu…