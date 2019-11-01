MATHENA, Elmer Vernon Sr., 92, of Providence Forge, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was a member of New Life Worship Center. Mr. Mathena was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris; his second wife, Jewel; sons, Rodney and Vernon; and granddaughter, Misty. He is survived by his two daughters, Becky Jefferson (Jerry) and Linda Hill; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Saturday, November 2, at 11 a.m. Interment will be Monday, November 4, at 3 p.m. in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Worship Center, 6741 Poplar Springs Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

