MATHERS, Elizabeth Callcote Johnson, died November 29, 2019. Born in Isle of Wight County, Va., on July 28, 1914, she was the only child of the Honorable Albert Sidney Johnson Esq. and Elizabeth Littleton Batten Johnson. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Alexander Lamond Mathers M.D. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2019, 2 p.m., at St. Luke's Cemetery, 14477 Benns Church Blvd., Smithfield, Va. 23430. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St., Suffolk Va. 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.View online memorial