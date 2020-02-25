MATHEWS, Bernard "Willie" Alton, 93, of Henrico, Va., passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Mathews; brothers, William "Billy" and Arthur "Toby"; and sisters, Gertrude Brock and Charlotte Freeman. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margaret "Rita" Isbell Mathews; son, Alton Wesley Mathews; daughter, Marjorie Mathews Shackelford (Lewis); sister, Mary Moore; and brother, Melvin Mathews; granddaughter, Tonya Willie (Alex); great-grandchildren, Douglas, Cassie and Christian Willie. Willie served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and afterward was owner of Mathews Autocool, Inc., for 31 years. He was a 32nd degree Mason of Metropolitan Lodge No. 11 and an active member of the Acca Temple Mini Patrol for many years. In addition to being a devoted member of Skipwith United Methodist Church, Willie was an avid fisherman, gardener and NASCAR fan. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Skipwith United Methodist Church. Interment to follow in Gum Spring United Methodist Church cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skipwith United Methodist Church or Gum Spring United Methodist Church.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Feb 26
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
11:00AM
Skipwith United Methodist Church
2211 Skipwith
Mailing Address: PO Box 32104
Richmond, VA 23294
Feb 26
Interment
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
1:00PM
Gum Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery
35 Church Lane
Gum Spring, VA 23065
