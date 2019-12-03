MATHEWS, Florence "Billie," 88, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on November 24, 2019, in her daughter's home in Chesterfield County, Virginia. Survivors include her sister, Emma Sutton; daughter, Katherine Childress; granddaughter, Aimee Stevens (Wayne); grandson, Chris Mathews; great-grandaughter, Aliyah Stevens; great-grandsons, Zyan and Braylen Stevens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Mathews; mother, Florence Sutton; father, Valville Sutton; sister, Clara Shotzburger; and brothers, George and Sonny Sutton. A memorial service will be held on December 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial