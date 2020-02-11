MATHEWS, Mary Margaret McLaughlin, 85, a proud "Gertie Girl," and true Southern lady with a wicked sense of humor, sashayed into eternal life on February 8, 2020, at The Laurels of Willow Creek. Mary Margaret was born in Richmond and was a graduate of Saint Gertrude High School. She spent much of her adult life in Haymarket and Manassas, Va. Her former husband was the late Dr. Jacob Lee "Buck" Mathews. Affectionately known as "Minnie" to many friends and family, she was predeceased by her parents, John and Virginia McLaughlin; and her sisters, Virginia Anne McLaughlin and Elizabeth Krakoviak. Mary Margaret is survived by her children, John "Jay," Tom (Martha) and Caroline; grandchildren, Hayley, Jayme, Christopher and Andrew; brother, Paul (Emma Lou); sister, Patricia Versage; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Honoring Mary Margaret's request, there will be no service. Her life will be celebrated with family and friends on Thursday, February 13, 4 to 6 p.m. For more details, please email masmathews11@gmail.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY MATHEWS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.