MATHIAS, Mary Williamson, age 81, passed away June 21, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sister, Gene Bricker of Richmond, Va.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. The love of her life and husband, Donald Mathias, passed away in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Thurston Williamson; and her siblings, Dorothy, Alice, Virginia, Lil, Fred, Carl, John, Harry, Charles and Richard. Mary lived in Richmond, Va., for more than 60 years after being born on a farm in Goochland County near Pea Ridge. She retired from the MCV Dental School after a career of 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, cooking and baking. She won a number of ribbons at the Virginia State Fair for her cakes, including her famous coconut cake. She had a wonderful smile and was always fun to be around. Her favorite saying was, "Just do the best you can." Don and Mary Mathias were members of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Richmond. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue
-
Virginia Board of Education statement
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginia will move to Phase Three on July 1
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue