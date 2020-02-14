MATSUSHITA, Kazuko. On February 11, 2020, Kazuko Matsushita, age 60, passed away at home, peacefully surrounded by her family after her long journey battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She went through numerous chemotherapy and also bone marrow transplants from a wonderful anonymous donor. She is survived by her dedicated husband, Hiroyuki; and her two children, Asami (Michael Manikus) and Kyohei; her mother, Yachiyo in Japan; her sister, Hiroko in Japan; two nephews, one niece, one great-niece and one great-nephew. She was an avid animal lover and loved spending time with her rescue dog, Jiji whom she adopted from Richmond Animal League. She and her family would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses and care partners at VCU's Bone Marrow Transplant clinic and the care she received from Bon Secours Hospice. Her family would like to invite anyone who would like to pay final respects at Richmond Coach and Mortuary Services in Henrico, Va., on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Richmond Animal League or VCU Massey Cancer Research Center in memory of Kazuko Matsushita.View online memorial
