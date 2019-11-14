MATTHEWS, Audrey Green, 81, of Richmond, departed this life November 10, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Benjamin Matthews; children, Charles Morgan Jr. (Ruth), Rev. Brenda Morgan Sledge (William), Clevette Harris, Cleverne Johnson and Deborah Lewis (Calvin); grandchildren, George Morgan (Shalone), Samuel Tunstall, Robert and Robyn Addison and Ivory Jeremiah Johnson IV; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church 4401 Hobbs Ln. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
