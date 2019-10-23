MATTHEWS, George Wayne, 72, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Cline Matthews and Virginia Johnson McCullough; and his sister, Nancy Brinson. He is survived by his wife, Julie Guyton Matthews; sons, Hunter Matthews (Elizabeth Batton), Justin Daniels Sr. (Alisha); daughters, Rachel Matthews, Dr. Meagan Cogbill; granddaughters, Ava and Paige Peguese, Tristin Daniels; grandson, Justin Daniels Jr. Wayne was an avid hunter and a member of the Pine Tree hunt club. He loved bluegrass music, working with tractors, NASCAR races, spending time with his children and grandchildren, who loved their "PaPa." Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Hermitage High School and a 1996 graduate of VCU with a degree in business administration. He served in the USAF for four years and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, serving in the security services in Pakistan. He enjoyed his Peshawar Air Station Reunions. He was a member of Slash Christian Church. He retired from Luck Stone Corp. and the State of Virginia. The family will receive friends tonight (Wednesday) in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Funeral services will be held Thursday, at 11 a.m. in the May Memorial Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment at 2 p.m. in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial