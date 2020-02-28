MATTHEWS, Larry "Block," age 62, of Richmond, departed this life February 19, 2020. He is survived by three sisters, Rev. Shirley Brown, Doris Johnson (Douglas III) and Joyce Smith (Rev. Dr. William H. Sr.); one aunt, Gladys Wall; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
